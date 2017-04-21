Spurs' Tony Parker: Scoreless over 19 minutes in Game 3

Parker was held scoreless (0-4 FG) over 19 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 loss to the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series, producing just one rebound overall.

The veteran point guard had served as an effective complementary scoring presence over the first two games of the series, averaging 16.5 points on 13 field-goal attempts and 53.8 percent shooting. Thursday proved to be the diametric opposite, as Parker was minimally involved in what was a fairly decisive loss and also saw a drop below 20 minutes for the first time in the series. This type of result was par for the course periodically for Parker during the regular season, however, so he could well bounce back with a much better outing in Game 4 on Saturday night.