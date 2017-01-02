Spurs' Tony Parker: Scores 22 in Sunday's OT loss

Parker scored 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six assists and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-112 overtime loss to the Hawks.

The 22 points were a season high for the 34-year-old point guard, but they weren't enough to get the Spurs a victory. Parker's in the twilight of his career and headed for his worst statistical performance since his rookie season, but he's still capable of posting solid numbers once in a while.