Spurs' Tony Parker: Scoring surge continues Thursday

Parker compiled 21 points (10-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine assists and three rebounds across 24 minutes in a 127-99 win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

Parker's nearly flawless shooting night and season-high assist total translated to his best all-around game of the season, and the veteran has been in the midst of quite a hot streak lately. Even though Kawhi Leonard has suited up for the last three games following a bout with the stomach flu, Parker has still continued to shine. He's averaging 18.2 points (on 58.3% shooting), 6.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes per game over the last six contests. He needs to be active in mid-sized and deeper leagues while he's sizzling, and Parker may even start to garner interest in shallower formats, though he'd likely only hold short-term value in those leagues.