Spurs' Tony Parker: Struggles in last-second win

Parker had eight points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal Tuesday in a 102-100 win over Houston.

Parker's scoring output has steadily been in decline every season since averaging 20.3 points in 2012-13. In the month of December, he's putting up just 10.4 points per game, and shooting just 46.2 percent from within five feet of the rim, an area he used to dominate. At age 34, it appears Father Time has finally taken its toll.