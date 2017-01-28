Spurs' Tony Parker: Supplies seven points in return from injury

Parker (foot) logged seven points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block across 22 minutes in a 119-103 loss to the Pelicans on Friday.

Parker displayed some rustiness following a four-game layoff due to a sore left foot, with his poor shooting night including an air-balled jumper in the fourth quarter that helped extinguish any comeback bid from the Spurs. The veteran point guard had been stellar prior to suffering the injury with averages of 14.4 points (54.3%), 5.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game in his other eight games in January, so it may be worthwhile for his fantasy owners to exercise a little patience with him over the next few contests while he attempts to regain form.