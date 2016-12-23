Spurs' Tony Parker: Will be rested Friday vs. Trail Blazers

Parker will sit out Friday's game against the Trail Blazers for rest purposes, Hector Ledesma of Sports Radio 760 AM The Ticket reports.

Along with Parker, fellow graybeards Pau Gasol and Manu Ginboili will sit out Friday for rest, as the veteran trio heads back to San Antonio early to prepare for Sunday's clash with the Bulls. Parker, who was limited to two points in 28 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Clippers, will likely cede starting duties at point guard to Nicolas Laprovittola, as has been the case in most of the previous games that Parker has missed this season. However, second-unit standout Patty Mills is expected to handle the bulk of the minutes at the position.