Spurs' Tony Parker: Will play Friday vs. Pelicans
Parker (foot) will play in Friday's contests against the Pelicans, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as he was previously listed a probable. His return to the starting role after a week of absence will seemingly push down the minutes of both Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills.
More News
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Probable for Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Out again Tuesday vs. Raptors•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Ruled out for next two games•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Questionable Friday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Contributes 13 points in Thursday win•