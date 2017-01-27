Spurs' Tony Parker: Will play Friday vs. Pelicans

Parker (foot) will play in Friday's contests against the Pelicans, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as he was previously listed a probable. His return to the starting role after a week of absence will seemingly push down the minutes of both Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills.

