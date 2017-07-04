Zimmerman was waived by the Magic on Tuesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Zimmerman played in just 19 games for the Magic during the 2016-17 campaign, averaging 1.2 points and 1.8 rebounds across 5.7 minutes. After taking part in the Orlando Summer League over the last week, the Magic didn't like the progress they saw with the seven-foot big man, so he'll head to the open free agent market with Tuesday's release. He'll likely latch on elsewhere prior to training camp, but he's not a lock to make a final roster.