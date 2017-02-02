Novak has been released by the Bucks following Thursday's trade with the Hornets, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

The Bucks acquired Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes from the Hornets in exchange for Miles Plumlee on Thursday, and they'll release Novak in order to free up a roster spot to accommodate the new additions. Novak, a Milwaukee-area native, has not been a regular contributor this season, appearing in only eight games and logging just 22 total minutes. The 33-year-old will likely consider retirement, but it's possible he could look to find another NBA home, though he hasn't been a rotational player in nearly three years. Since leaving the Knicks in 2013, Novak has spent stints with the Raptors, Thunder (twice). Jazz and Bucks (twice).