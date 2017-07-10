Suns' Alan Williams: Agrees to stay in Phoenix
Williams agreed to a three-year, $17 million deal Monday with the Suns, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Williams didn't end up playing much of a role in Phoenix last year until the final few months of the regular season, but when he got extended playing time, the 24-year-old began to flourish. In the end, Williams posted 13 double-doubles over the last two months of the regular season, which included a stretch of five straight to open up the month of March. With that, Williams has earned himself a nice pay day, and depending on what happens with fellow frontcourt player Alex Len, Williams could see an extended role to open up next season.
