Williams produced 14 points (7-10 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes in a 129-104 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

The Suns' decision to essentially shut down Tyson Chandler after the All-Star break enabled Williams to see regular run in the rotation, and the second-year big man certainly made the most of the opportunity. He regularly outproduced starting center Alex Len in the second half, averaging 11.4 points, 9.0 boards, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 22.6 minutes per game over 24 contests. Those numbers would give Williams some appeal heading into 2017-18 if he's able to retain a permanent backup role, but it may take a trade of Chandler or Len in order for that to materialize right away.