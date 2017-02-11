Williams erupted for 14 points (7-12 FG) while grabbing 11 rebounds and blocking four shots over 24 minutes in Friday's 115-97 win against the Bulls.

It was the perfect storm for Williams, as Alex Len was suspended for this game, and then Tyson Chandler (ankle) checked out early due to injury. Len will be back on Saturday after his one-game punishment from the league, but Chandler is a question mark. As such, Williams might have some appeal in deeper seasonal leagues allowing daily moves, as well as in DFS as a low-cost option.