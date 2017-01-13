Suns' Alan Williams: Remains outside of rotation
Williams (coach's decision) didn't see the court in a 113-108 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.
With Thursday's game remaining fairly competitive throughout, Williams was unable to crack coach Earl Watson's rotation, which has been par for the course for much of the season. The third-string center hasn't appeared in any of the Suns' last seven games.
More News
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Back from D-League•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Assigned to D-League•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Gets second straight double-double Saturday•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Comes through with 15-15 double-double•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Not seeing time in team's rotation•
-
Suns' Alan Williams: Contract fully guaranteed for 2016-17•