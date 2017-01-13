Williams (coach's decision) didn't see the court in a 113-108 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

With Thursday's game remaining fairly competitive throughout, Williams was unable to crack coach Earl Watson's rotation, which has been par for the course for much of the season. The third-string center hasn't appeared in any of the Suns' last seven games.

