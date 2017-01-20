Len returned to the bench and scored four points (2-3 FG) while adding three rebounds and a block in eight minutes during Thursday's 118-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

Len started Monday for Tyson Chandler (illness), but only played 21 minutes despite the start. Chandler returned Thursday, sending Len back to the bench. This was the second fewest minutes he's played this season - he played only six minutes when the Suns played the Cavaliers less than two weeks ago. It's worth noting that both of these games were against the same team, so part of Len's minimal usage may have been a conscious rotation decision. Even if that is the case, however, Len's workload is consistently smaller than it was earlier this season. He has not topped 21 minutes in 2017, and is the clear backup behind Chandler. His value is as low as it has been at any point this season.