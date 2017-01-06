Len totaled 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and a block over 17 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 win over the Mavericks.

Len maximized his relatively brief time on the court. managing double-digit scoring for the second time in the last three games. The 23-year-old had mustered single-digit point totals in the previous nine games, but increased usage has been a key to his recent surge. Len has shot 51.7 percent (15-of-29) over the last three contests, notably taking seven to 12 shots in those games. In the aforementioned nine-game span, the Ukranian big man had made no more than five attempts in any one outing.