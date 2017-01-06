Len totaled 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and a block over 17 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 win over the Mavericks.

Len maximized his relatively brief time on the court. managing double-digit scoring for the second time in the last three games. The 23-year-old had mustered single-digit point totals in the previous nine games, but increased usage has been a key to his recent surge. Len has shot 51.7 percent (15-of-29) over the last three contests, notably taking seven to 12 shots in those games. In the aforementioned nine-game span, the Ukranian big man had made no more than five attempts in any one outing.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola