Suns' Alex Len: Notches 13 points in start
Len produced 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes during a 133-102 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.
Len got the start with Tyson Chandler (ankle) held out and had a nice game other than the fact that he fouled out in just 20 minutes of action. He nearly double-doubled and the 13 points were the most he's posted since Jan. 5. Len has the potential to rack up some good numbers for as long as Chandler remains sidelined.
