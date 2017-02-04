Len put up two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in a 105-103 win over the Kings on Friday.

Len hasn't been able to make the breakthrough the Suns may have hoped for in his fourth NBA season, and it's cost the big man some playing time compared to what he received in 2015-16. It hasn't helped matters that starting center Tyson Chandler has generally done well to stay healthy and avoid the nagging injuries that plagued him throughout last season, often leaving Len to pick up the scraps when Chandler is on the bench for rest. Len has cleared 20 minutes only once in the last five games, averaging 2.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in that span.