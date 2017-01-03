Suns' Alex Len: Scores 10 points in loss
Len posted 10 points (5-10 FG), seven rebounds and a steal Monday night over 20 minutes of action during a 109-98 loss to Phoenix.
Len put up double-digits in the scoring column for the first time since December 9th. He looked bouncy out of the pick-and-roll with Leandro Barbosa, and ate up a ton of offensive rebounds. Expect Len to play a big chunk of minutes against Miami on Tuesday, when Phoenix will need extra bodies to match up with Hassan Whiteside.
