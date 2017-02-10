Len has been suspended by the the league for Friday's tilt with Bulls after leaving the bench area during an altercation in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

In Wednesday's loss, Len logged the most action since early December, contributing 11 points, five rebounds, and two blocks in 28 minutes. He'll now be on the bench Friday night, leaving the Suns with Alan Williams as the main reserve center. Len will likely rejoin the rotation for Saturday's matchup with the Rockets.