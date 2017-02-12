Len will draw the start at center for Saturday's tilt against the Rockets, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

With Tyson Chandler (ankle) out, Len will draw the start in his place. Len has seen his role fluctuate throughout the season with the Suns, but he'll have a chance to rack up some minutes against a fast-paced Rockets squad. Len will likely head back to the bench once Chandler is healthy.