Knight (wrist) will be available to play in Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Doug Haller of The Arizona Republic reports.

Knight ended up missing just one game with a sprained right wrist, so it doesn't appear the injury was all too serious. He'll return to the court Thursday and should take on a depth role at point guard. Prior to his absence Tuesday, Knight logged less than 10 minutes in his three previous games, so it remains to be seen if that was due to his injury or if some other factors came into play. It may be wise to avoid him until there's further clarification on his role moving forward.