Knight supplied 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes during a 110-91 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Knight led the team's bench with 16 points as he reached double figures in scoring for the third time in the last four games. His two steals were the most he's had since he also he had two on Dec. 21 against the Rockets. Knight's role and production have been up and down so far this season, so it should be interesting to see how he finishes out the year.