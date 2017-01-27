Knight registered 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one block over 29 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 loss to the Nuggets.

Knight's point total led the second unit and represented his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring effort. The sixth-year pro has only taken double-digit shot attempts thrice in nine January outings, but two of those occasions have come within the last four contests. as Knight has received 20 or more minutes during every game in that stretch. Although his contributions have been somewhat on the inconsistent side overall, the talented guard remains an intriguing low-cost DFS play and serviceable backup in many season-long formats.