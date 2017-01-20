Wright (wrist) played only four minutes in a 118-103 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Knight was returning from a two-game absence due to the wrist injury, but didn't enter Thursday's contest with any minute restrictions. However, after racking up four fouls and one turnover during his time on the court, coach Earl Watson saw enough from Knight and decided to limit his run. Knight was expected to thrive as the Suns' sixth man this season, but he's been a major disappointment, averaging career lows in points per game (11.9) and field-goal percentage (39.3%). The Suns don't seem to be viewing Knight as a part of their core long term, and it seems likely that he could cede minutes to rookie Tyler Ulis as the season wears on.