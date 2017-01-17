Knight (wrist) is out for Monday's tilt against the Jazz.

Monday marks Knight's second straight missed game due to a sprained right wrist, although he had been playing through the injury prior to Thursday's tilt against the Spurs. Knight's role within the Suns' rotation has been up and down, and he's averaging 10.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists across 18.3 minutes per game over the past 12 contests.