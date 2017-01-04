Knight is dealing with a sprained right wrist and has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Heat.

It's unclear exactly when Knight suffered the injury or how severe it truly is, but he'll sit out Tuesday in order to avoid any sort of further aggravation. Knight's absence should mean big minutes for starters Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker in the backcourt, while guys like Leandro Barbosa and Tyler Ulis could see a slight uptick as well off the bench. Knight's next opportunity to take the court will be Thursday against the Mavericks.