Knight was held to seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across a season-low nine minutes in Thursday's 99-92 win over the Raptors.

Knight's downturn in playing time Thursday was a startling development, given that he'd been in the midst of his best stretch of the season over the preceding five games, averaging 17.0 points (on 53.7% shooting), 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 treys in 23.4 minutes per contest. Since Knight's demotion from the starting lineup to begin the season, it's been made fairly clear that the 25-year-old doesn't look to be part of the Suns' long-term plans, so there figure to be more games to come where he occupies a minimal role in the team's rotation. Given his volatile playing time and occasionally erratic shooting, Knight's ownership should be limited to mid-sized or deeper leagues.