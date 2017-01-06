Knight (wrist) tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal over 26 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 win over the Mavericks.

Knight showed no ill effects from his recent wrist injury, posting 50 percent or better shooting for the eighth time in the last nine games. His playing time was also back to normal, after he'd seen single-digit minutes in his previous three games. The 25-year-old has worked seamlessly in tandem with starters Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker to form one of the more offensively-proficient backcourt rotations in the league, and continues to reward fantasy owners with solid production across multiple categories.