Knight (wrist) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Doug Haller of The Arizona Republic reports.

Knight has been held out the last two contests with a sprained right wrist, after previously playing through the injury in recent weeks. There's a chance he attempts to play through it again come Thursday, but at this point, his status is still up in the air. Look for another update following Thursday's morning shootaround, which should give us a better indication of his eventual availability. Knight's role has fluctuated quite a bit over the last month, so it may be wise to steer clear for the time being.