Suns' Brandon Knight: Scores 21 off Phoenix bench
Knight went for 21 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during a 131-115 loss to Houston on Monday.
Knight has picked up his scoring over the last four games with an average of 17.8 points per game in that stretch. He is also shooting 54.8 percent from the field in the last four, way above his season average of 39 percent. Knight isn't providing much more than scoring, but his value is trending up at the moment.
