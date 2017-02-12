Knight will draw the start at point guard for Saturday's tilt against the Rockets, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

With Eric Bledsoe (rest) out, Knight will draw the start. Knight's role with the Suns has fluctuated throughout the season, but he'll have a chance to prove himself against the Rockets. He'll likely head back to the bench once Bledsoe returns.

