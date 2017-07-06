Suns' Davon Reed: Signs contract with Suns
Reed signed a contract with the Suns on Thursday.
Reed was selected by the Suns with the 32nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and is expected to join the team as another sharpshooting wing. The 6-foot-6 guard shot an impressive 40 percent from three-point land during his final season at Miami and was also a 2017 All-ACC Defensive Team selection, so he can bring it on both sides of the ball. He's got plenty of potential as a three-and-D prospect, but he'll likely be buried on the depth chart for the majority of his rookie campaign, so it could just be a developmental year.
