Jones was assigned to the D-League's Northern Arizona Suns on Friday.

It's the third D-League assignment of the season for Jones, an undrafted rookie out of UNLV who has only made two appearances with the NBA team. With the Suns healthy at small forward following the recent return of T.J. Warren (head), Jones will be able to pick up more extensive run in the D-League. Over his 10 games with Northern Arizona earlier this season, Jones averaged 14.9 points (on 46.6% shooting from the field) and 7.2 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per contest.