Suns' Derrick Jones: Closes out season on high note
Jones started at small forward and posted 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-104 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.
Jones, who entered the starting five with Devin Booker (rest) sitting out Tuesday, concluded his rookie campaign with double-digit scoring efforts in six of his final eight games, shooting 55 percent from the field during that span. The 20-year-old is still mostly potential at this point, but the incredible athleticism he packs into his 6-foot-7 frame could be enough to keep him in the rotation throughout the 2017-18 campaign. He'll likely open next season as the primary backup to T.J. Warren.
More News
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Will start at small forward Tuesday•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Drops career-high 15 points Sunday•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Scores 11 points in Friday's win•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Will come off the bench Wednesday•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Productive in Sunday spot start•
-
Suns' Derrick Jones: Will start Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...