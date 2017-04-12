Jones started at small forward and posted 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-104 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Jones, who entered the starting five with Devin Booker (rest) sitting out Tuesday, concluded his rookie campaign with double-digit scoring efforts in six of his final eight games, shooting 55 percent from the field during that span. The 20-year-old is still mostly potential at this point, but the incredible athleticism he packs into his 6-foot-7 frame could be enough to keep him in the rotation throughout the 2017-18 campaign. He'll likely open next season as the primary backup to T.J. Warren.