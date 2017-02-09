Booker totaled 20 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three assists and one rebound across 32 minutes during a 110-91 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Booker got back on his 20-point train after a rough outing Monday against the Pelicans. Other than the occasional hiccup, the second-year shooting guard appears to have really found some consistency. There is still room for his shooting to improve as his field goal percentage sits at just 42.0 percent so far this season, but his 21.1 points per game average on the year is mighty impressive considering it's just his second season.