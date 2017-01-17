Suns' Devin Booker: Continues to fill up scoresheet
Booker finished with 25 points (10-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with an assist across 46 minutes in Monday's 106-101 road victory against the Suns.
Booker has posted 20 or more points in six straight outings, the longest streak of his fledgling NBA career. He is averaging 30 points, 2.7 3-pointers and 2.3 assists per game during the impressive run. Booker has emerged as a must-start fantasy option across the board for his outstanding point totals.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Still on fire, drops 39 points in second straight game Saturday vs. Spurs•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for game-high 39 points Thursday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Records well-rounded line versus Cavaliers•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Stellar shooting night in Thursday victory•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Pours in game-high 27 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Off shooting night in loss•