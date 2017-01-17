Booker finished with 25 points (10-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with an assist across 46 minutes in Monday's 106-101 road victory against the Suns.

Booker has posted 20 or more points in six straight outings, the longest streak of his fledgling NBA career. He is averaging 30 points, 2.7 3-pointers and 2.3 assists per game during the impressive run. Booker has emerged as a must-start fantasy option across the board for his outstanding point totals.