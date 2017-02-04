Suns' Devin Booker: Continues to scorch nets
Booker finished with 33 points (11-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 41 minutes in Friday's 105-103 win against the Kings.
Not only did Booker drop 33 on Sacramento, his final bucket was the game-winning jumper at the buzzer. He extended his streak of 20-point games to 15, the longest run by a first- or second-year player since Blake Griffin of the Clippers accomplished the feat in 20 consecutive outings during the 2010-11 season.
