Booker finished with 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with five rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Friday's 115-97 win against the Bulls.

After misfiring on 15 field goal attempts Monday in New Orleans, Booker has knocked down exactly half of his 32 shots from the field over the past two outings while averaging 23.5 points. He has been one of the better offensive backcourt threats in Fantasy Basketball since the calendar flipped to 2017. Booker has emerged as a must-start in all formats, especially rotisserie formats for his help on the perimeter.