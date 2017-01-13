Booker tallied 39 points (14-20 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three assists, a rebound and a steal over 37 minutes in Thursday's 113-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Booker exploded in the fourth quarter, scoring 29 of his 39 points during the final 12 minutes. He was virtually flawless from three-point range, an area from which he's been scalding hot in January. The second-year guard has shot 53.6 from behind the arc in the last five games, along with 50.5 percent from the field overall. He's been between 20 and Thursday's 39 points in five of the last six contests, with Thursday's total equaling a season high. While he's displayed some definite inconsistencies with his shot this season, his current stretch is his best of the season, and could be a sign that he's turned the corner for good in the current campaign.