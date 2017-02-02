Booker scored 20 points (7-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) in Wednesday's 124-114 loss against the Clippers, extending his streak of 20-point games to 14.

Booker also posted six assists, four rebounds and one blocked shot. His streak of 20-point games is the longest by a first- or second-year player since Blake Griffin of the Clippers did it in 20 games in a row in 2010-11. He ranked 14th in the NBA with a 25.4 PPG in January and he is off to a great start in February.