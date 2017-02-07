Booker produced 14 points (5-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during a 111-106 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

Booker's run of 16 straight games of scoring at least 20 points and two straight games of at least 30 points came to a close as his shot abandoned him against New Orleans. Monday's game marked his worst shooting percentage since Dec. 38 when he shot 15 percent from the field against the Spurs. Look for him to bounce back against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.