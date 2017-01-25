Suns' Devin Booker: Leads team in scoring versus T-Wolves
Booker scored 26 points (9-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while handing out four assists and pulling down two rebounds across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Booker didn't have his most efficient shooting night, but he was still able to lead the team in scoring thanks to an effective performance from behind the arc. The second-year swingman also led the team in both minutes and shot attempts, illustrating their propensity for relying upon him in close games. Booker is enjoying a superb run of form on the offensive end and is now averaging 27.3 points in addition to three made three-pointers over his last 10 games.
