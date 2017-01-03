Suns' Devin Booker: Off shooting night in loss
Booker scored 13 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two assists, two steals and a rebound in 33 minutes of action during Monday's 98-109 loss to the Clippers.
For a player known as a pure shooter, Booker has really struggled with his shot this season. He shot just 30.3 percent from deep in December, as well as 39.0 percent overall from the field over that same span. His mid-range game hasn't been much better this season. Booker's hitting just 38.2 percent of his shots from 15-19 feet.
