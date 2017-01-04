Booker tallied a game-high 27 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and added four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in a 99-90 win over the Heat on Tuesday.

Booker tied his season high with six turnovers, but he at least displayed some enhanced accuracy from the field and three-point range in the second half of the back-to-back set. The second-year guard's efficiency has taken a slight hit while he's become a primary scoring option for the Suns, but a five-point rise in his scoring average along with slight increases in production across the board have nonetheless elevated his fantasy value.

