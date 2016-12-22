Booker compiled 28 points (11-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 36 minutes in a 125-111 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.

Booker has mainly been a scoring specialist this season, but showed a more well-rounded statistical repertoire Wednesday, matching season highs in both assists and rebounds. Though the rebounding mark probably isn't sustainable given that Booker spends most of his time defending on the perimeter, he's made a more concerted effort to get teammates involved lately, which may make him more of an asset than expected in the assist column. He's recorded at least five dimes in six of his last 10 games.