Suns' Devin Booker: Puts up 28-7-6 line in loss to Rockets
Booker compiled 28 points (11-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 36 minutes in a 125-111 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.
Booker has mainly been a scoring specialist this season, but showed a more well-rounded statistical repertoire Wednesday, matching season highs in both assists and rebounds. Though the rebounding mark probably isn't sustainable given that Booker spends most of his time defending on the perimeter, he's made a more concerted effort to get teammates involved lately, which may make him more of an asset than expected in the assist column. He's recorded at least five dimes in six of his last 10 games.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Breaks out of shooting slump vs. Thunder•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 17 points in Thursday loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Contributes full stat line in overtime loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Goes for 21 points Tuesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Puts up 21 points, five assists Saturday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 30 points in loss•