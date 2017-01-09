Booker recorded 28 points (12-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Booker aggressively led the Suns in shot attempts and his 28 points, which were his highest total since Dec. 21, were essential to Phoenix's bid to upset the defending champions. He is still averaging a modest 2.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the season to go along with 19.2 points per game, but well-rounded lines such as this have become a bit more common of late