Booker scored 20 points (6-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 win over the Raptors.

It's his ninth straight game with at least 20 points, the longest such stretch of Booker's young career. He isn't a consistent producer yet outside of his points and three-pointers, but the 20-year-old still has plenty of time to develop his skill set and become one of the NBA's elite shooting guards.