Booker poured in 26 points (10-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 37 minutes Saturday during a 107-105 win over the Knicks.

Booker aggressively hunted for his shot under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, an encouraging sign for a young up-and-coming player. Instead of letting the Basketball Mecca intimidate him, Booker let it fly, and when the ball swung around to him on the right wing with the game on the line, Booker drilled the go-ahead jumper. While he did airball what would have been the nail in the coffin on the very next posession, the damage had already been done. He's now on a serious hot streak to start the new year, averaging 26.8 points with a 49.0 FG percentage and a 45.2 3Pt Percentage through eight games in January.