Booker produced eight points (2-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes during a 119-98 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Wednesday's game marked Booker's second-lowest scoring output of the season, as he couldn't find his shot against San Antonio. His struggle with his shot has been a theme of late, as Booker has shot below 45 percent in each of the last five games. He is also shooting just 41.1 percent so far this season, down from 42.3 percent during his rookie year. He will look to bounce back Thursday against the Raptors.