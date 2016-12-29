Suns' Devin Booker: Scores just eight vs. San Antonio
Booker produced eight points (2-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes during a 119-98 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.
Wednesday's game marked Booker's second-lowest scoring output of the season, as he couldn't find his shot against San Antonio. His struggle with his shot has been a theme of late, as Booker has shot below 45 percent in each of the last five games. He is also shooting just 41.1 percent so far this season, down from 42.3 percent during his rookie year. He will look to bounce back Thursday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Puts up 28-7-6 line in loss to Rockets•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Breaks out of shooting slump vs. Thunder•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 17 points in Thursday loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Contributes full stat line in overtime loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Goes for 21 points Tuesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Puts up 21 points, five assists Saturday•