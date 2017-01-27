Booker supplied 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 loss to the Nuggets.

The second-year guard got off to a hot start in the first half before ceding some usage to backcourt mate Eric Bledsoe, who scored half of his team-leading 28 points in the fourth quarter. Thursday marked the second game over the last six that Booker was held without a rebound, but he also notably dished out his second-highest number of assists in January and equaled his third most on the season. The former Kentucky Wildcat is enjoying his best scoring stretch of the season by far, averaging 25.8 points on 47.6 percent shooting across 12 January contests, while scoring between 20 and 39 points in 11 of those games.